Thomas Bricca, the Carabinieri of Frosinone are investigating his death, who carried out a maxi blitz in Alatri to look for the murder weapon

The carabinieri carried out a maxi blitz with searchesas part of the investigation into the death of Thomas Briccathe boy killed with a gunshot to the forehead ad Alatriin the province of Frosinone.

According to what is learned, the search concerned the homes of some people, all attributable to a single family unit, believed to be involved in the murder. The police are looking for themurder weapon which, according to the experts, would be a barrel pistol.

Dozens of carabinieri from the provincial command of Frosinone, with a helicopter who follows them up, they are sieving a peripheral area of ​​Alatri, better known as the Fraschette.

Meanwhile, while the investigation into the 19-year-old’s death continues, her friends on social media posted again, as they had already done immediately after the murder, the photo of those who, according to them, would be the killers of the young man. “Official, without a shadow of a doubt from day one. These shit killed Thomas”, the comments on the stories that can be read on the profiles of young people.

