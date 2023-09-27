bInterior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has banned a right-wing extremist organization that calls itself “The Species Community – Germanic Faith Community for an Essential Way of Living”. As the ministry announced, police forces searched 26 apartments of 39 club members and the club’s rooms in twelve federal states on Wednesday morning.

The Federal Agency for Civic Education reports that the “Artgemeinschaft” regularly organizes so-called “community days” that attract up to 250 participants. The association fulfills “a hinge function between the various currents of the extreme right” and maintains good contacts with neo-Nazis.

Just over a week ago, Faeser, who is running as the SPD’s top candidate in the Hesse state elections on October 8th, banned the right-wing extremist association “Hammerskinns Deutschland”.