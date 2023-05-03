Ahen the roosters crow in San Luca in the morning, everything else is quiet again. A few dozen police officers are standing together not far from the village square: Carabineri in their black uniforms, men from the ROS special unit, most of them in civilian clothes, with their pistol holsters and black balaclavas on their heads. And of course the cacciatori, the hunters, in camouflage, military trained for this one mission: track down and hunt mafiosi wherever they are hiding.

Their mission had begun the day before, even earlier for some. They had been taken to the Carabinieri station in central San Luca in unobtrusively labeled trucks, where they were hiding. Others had moved singly or in small groups into the woods around the village, where they spent the night in abandoned forest huts or in dry riverbeds. Some came by the steep mountain paths from the other side of the Aspromonte, the massif that divides Calabria and at the foot of which lies San Luca.

From the coast below there is only one road leading up to San Luca – and it is patrolled by the mafia families in the village. Day and night someone is watching who is driving there. When the operation began on Wednesday night, the hunters therefore crept out of their hiding places. They set out in small groups. The respective group leaders had the exact routes from the deployment plan, where they were stored with QR codes. Each team had a target, or house, or whatever location they were to search. At four o’clock, in the dark of the night, they struck.

From San Luca to Panama – via Germany

When morning broke, thick rain clouds on the slopes of Aspromonte, the mafia hunters in San Luca had arrested 22 suspects. Investigators in nine other countries struck more or less simultaneously: Germany, Belgium, France, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Romania, Brazil and Panama. The police authority Europol, where the international threads of the operation came together, reported the arrest of a total of 132 suspects at midday. At a press conference in the auditorium of the Carabinieri School in Reggio Calabria, almost 100 kilometers from San Luca, Filippo Spiezia, the coordinator for Italy at the EU judicial authority Eurojust, praised an operation “of unprecedented scope”. The leading prosecutor in Reggio Calabria, Giovanni Bombardiere, spoke of a particularly complex investigation that had never existed on this scale.



Here they felt safe: the village of San Luca in Calabria on Wednesday morning.

A focus of the operation was Germany. Well over a thousand emergency services deployed, including special task forces and service dog handlers. They arrested around thirty suspects, including, according to information from the FAZ and MDR, suspected mafiosi who the German security authorities had had on their radar for decades but had never been able to prove anything to. Crypto mobile phones now played a major role in this. In the past, suspected members of the ‘ndrangheta had often made it particularly difficult for the police, preferring to drive hundreds of kilometers to discussing anything over the phone. But then the suspects made extensive use of the supposedly tap-proof smartphones. One reason for this was the travel restrictions during the corona pandemic. When European security authorities succeeded in cracking the crypto services EncroChat and SkyEcc, they received unique insights into the international business and structures of the clans. They named their operation after the traditional exclamation of the Greek mathematician Archimedes: “Eureka”.