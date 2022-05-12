Rainbow Six Extraction it was released in early 2022 as an addition to the franchise that would explore cooperative play in another way. Now, a few months later they released Nightmare Fog, an event that adds a new and challenging experience to the game which, by itself, already had a significant difficulty.

The core idea behind Nightmare Fog is a new variant on environments and enemies, where a purple mist now covers the extraction points. This generates hallucinations and reduces the abilities of operators, as well as affecting team play.

Thanks to Ubisoft, we had the opportunity to test Rainbow Six Extraction: Nightmare Fog before the launch and this is what we can tell you what awaits you in this experience Amazing and extremely complicated.

How to play Rainbow Six Extraction: Nightmare Fog

The gameplay of Nightmare Fog is identical to the other parts of the game. Is about game stations in closed environments with points of interest and objective missions at specific points. The enemies, this time, seem less aggressive, but by the very nature of the environment they become much more dangerous.

Also, this event also comes after a major update to Rainbow Six Extraction, which fixed several bugs in the game and also added content in prestige and operators. With all this variety in mind, the event can be played in several different ways depending on which operators are selected.

And perhaps that is the great advantage that this game and this event have over other similar titles, which make it a totally dependent on teamwork and correct decision making.

The neurotoxin in Nightmare Fog is suffocating | Source: Ubisoft

However, as if that weren’t already enough, Nightmare Fog adds a toxic haze that causes hallucinations and affects the perception of the environment. Nothing out of this world? Well actually yes, this completely changes the game, because it’s not just that it damages you or that it makes it difficult to see or that it generates new aspects of enemies.

With this toxin in play, you will begin to see false enemies, which do not harm you, but which obviously generate a risk factor.. Likewise, this is something that all team members experience and that cannot be identifiable in the same way for each one, so communication is more important than ever.

To avoid this toxin, you have to be in safe places and take healing packages that remove a percentage of the contamination, but obviously only add difficulty to the game as it progresses. The objectives become increasingly heavy paths in which you have to know how to choose both the use of skills and the doors that have to be opened and even the times that you have to open fire.

A breath of fresh air for Rainbow Six Extraction

This being an exclusively multiplayer title has several limitations. The game can quickly become repetitive or just plain tiresome, since the first Rainbow Six continues to seek to generate complex and non-indulgent experiences for its fans and so they require more than simply standing up and shooting the first thing that moves.

Missions require great team play | Source: Ubisoft

However, with events like this we can have the same formula at heart, but with changes that make the degree of experience needed different enough. In addition, the number of variables that Rainbow Six Extraction allows is getting bigger and bigger and that also adds to the experience, which is ultimately what Ubisoft wants to provide with this game.

It is true that it is difficult to enjoy it outside of certain specific conditions, as has already been said. But having a group of friends willing to play and lose their hair for a few hours, Nightmare Fog has everything to satisfy you and your team.

