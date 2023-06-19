from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/19/2023 – 8:26 am

Share



The companies Raia Drogasil, B3, Vivo and Marisa have vacancies, either for fixed positions, internships and young apprentices. Opportunities are for several locations in Brazil. See below.

Raya Drogasil

Raia Drogasil offers 1,002 vacancies for several states in Brazil. Most of the opportunities are for pharmacy attendants and pharmacists. Entries can be made by site.

B3

B3 has 54 internship vacancies open for different areas of activity, such as: finance, legal, management and auditing. To the registrations run until the 29th of June.

+ Minister of Management announces public tenders in 2023 to fill 4,436 vacancies in 20 bodies

+ City Hall of SP opens competition for 142 vacancies with salary of up to R$ 26 thousand

Alive

Vivo opened 230 vacancies for its technology-focused young apprentice program. There are opportunities for eight states: Goiás, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Pernambuco, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo. To the registrations runs until the 21st of June.

Marisa

A Marisa offers 55 job openings in various regions of the country for positions such as: customer advisor, store manager and supervisor.























