The Sports he’s having a lot of trouble scoring goals this season. Even more so when the rivals are ahead on the scoreboard. Newcomer Raí He claims that it is an unfortunate problem and hopes to fix it sooner rather than later. The Brazilian does not look at the classification and in his head he only has Pontevedra:

Blocked: “When I arrive, what I see is a fantastic group and an incredible atmosphere. Both football and human. We are capable of changing any result in any match. Surely when it touches and passes, everything will look different. We are having opportunities when they are put in front of us, but the luck factor does not accompany and they do not enter. In the head we all try that we can, that we have capacity “.

Pressure: When you play football you think about giving your best, whatever the shield is. The team whatever. I started playing on the street and there I didn’t wear shirts. I never had a chance to be in a big club. It is appreciated to be able to wear a shirt and you have to enjoy it to the fullest. Because tomorrow you don’t know where you will be or what you will be doing. I do not feel pressure, I feel pride, desire to work and want to show“.

Classification: We are already plugged in to play against Pontevedra. It is complicated for everyone. Everything is very even. The one who wins will appear to be inside and the one who draws, outside. But we don’t have that in mind. You have to take advantage of it and keep working. It is a very important game, but it would also be so if we had won or drawn against Racing. We do not think further. “