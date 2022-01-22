Rai Vloet has been suspended and has not yet been fired, but will never return to Heracles. After it was revealed that he lied and drank a lot more than he admitted, the door is locked. “We made decisions based on incorrect information afterwards,” said Rob Toussaint, director of Heracles.











That Vloet has been suspended and has not yet been fired is a legal story. The employment lawyer has advised to let them know that a careful investigation must be done and the case must be handled with care. The fact is that the breach of trust is too great and the midfielder in Almelo is finished.

“We had information from Vloet that he had drunk two glasses of alcohol and drove 130 kilometers per hour. This later turned out to be incorrect information. Had we known what it really was, we would have made very different choices”, says Toussaint. “With today’s science, the decision was all wrong.” See also 'The past is a landscape with layers'

Why didn’t the club wait until after the lawsuit before bringing Vloet back to the public eye? “We weighed everything, went through all the scenarios, but based on the information we had, we thought we made the right choice.”

General manager Rob Toussaint admits the decision to let Rai Vloet play was wrong. © Pro Shots / Ron Jonker



Not confirmed

Heracles learned on Friday that Vloet had drunk almost 2.5 times too much alcohol than allowed when he caused an accident on the A4 in which 4-year-old Gio was killed. The club has not yet confirmed that he has also driven way too fast.

Supporters are now stirring and some think that the club management should step down. Toussaint indicates that many conversations take place internally. Whether people will also resign their position as a result of all the commotion and anger is not an issue at the moment. He points out that not one person can be identified. “We make the decisions together, the board and the management.” See also This is France - Hot air balloons fill the sky in the Charente region of France

