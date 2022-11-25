The arrival in Rai of Giampaolo Rossi, a Melonian former member of the board of directors as general director, was taken for granted

Rumors unleashed about the future of Rai after the meeting, in great secrecy, on Wednesday at Palazzo Chigi, between Giorgia Meloni and Carlo Fuorteswho did not know each other. An hour of conversation on Rai which marks the opening of the dossier by the government. The CEO nominated by Mario Draghi is in a complicated situation: the industrial plan is at a standstill, the accounts do not shine and now the overtaking of Mediaset in ratings is a fact.

Not only. Fuortes also met the Minister of Culture in recent days Gennaro Sangiuliano and he, manager of the previous majority, aims to leave the top of state TV. The most probable hypothesis for Fuortes, according to ad Affaritaliani.itis that of a key role at the Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica organized by the Venice Biennale

The arrival in Rai of Giampaolo Rossi, a Melonian former member of the board of directors, but as general manager and not as a foregone conclusion

An acceleration is underway. In these hours, the majority are thinking about the possibility of presenting an amendment to the maneuver that modifies the ceiling of the two mandates for the directors of Rai. Another vehicle could be the Mille proroghe decree, also expected at the end of the year. It’s the only way to “unlock Rossi”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

