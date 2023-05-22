The president of Rai is an iron Renziana





Via Fabio Fazio is difficult to arrive at Massimo Giletti in his place even if Salvini wants it at all costs. As for Nicola Porro, he is the top player that the new Rai would like to hire but it seems that Mediaset is relaunching: no longer just one broadcast for him but two and great treatment from the Cologno Monzese company. Meanwhile, just along the line of adding as much and taking away as little as possible, the confirmations are pouring in. Il Messaggero writes it taken up by Dagospia.

They will be on the schedule Reports, Cartabianca, Chi l’ha visto?, Half an hour more (even if Lucia Annunziata asks for freedom of action and not even covert conditioning), Fame d’amore, Linea Verde, Linea Verde Life, I Fatti Vostri, Tv talk, Cuttlefish bones, The sign of women. So even slightly “uncomfortable” characters for the current government will be on video, because Bianca Berlinguer, Annunziata and Sigfrido Ranucci certainly cannot be considered aligned, who especially with his latest investigations – dedicated to the world of the extreme right – is annoying that political side.

Anyway, renew for them. And again: the winning team of Linea Verde made up of Convertini-Peppone and Masi-Ferolla, the inexhaustible Federica Sciarelli, the tandem Salvo Sottile-Anna Falchi remain.

