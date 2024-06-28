Rossi, the Rai director chosen by Meloni shakes the League: the appointments of Viale Mazzini could be postponed to September. Rumor

Rai is at the center of a complex political plot, between power games and uncertain alliances that could undermine the stability of the public body. As reported by La Repubblica, Giampaolo Rossi, identified by Giorgia Meloni as the ideal candidate for the position of CEOnow faces a series of obstacles that appear to be delaying his ambitious plans to take over RAI.

Rossi’s postponement of the presentation of the autumn schedules to 19 July was designed to allow him to present himself in Naples with the authority of company head. However, iThe plan went up in smoke given the growing tensions within the governing majority. Partition agreements between Fratelli d’Italia and Forza Italia have been threatened by the League, which has shown firm opposition, creating a situation of political uncertainty that could compromise Rossi’s plans.

A “political chaos” as Il Messaggero reports, as “Fratelli d’Italia will have a new CEO, Giampaolo Rossi; Forza Italia will have Simona Agnes as president of Rai; while the director will be a coach (among those eligible: Roberto Sergio, Felice Ventura, Marco Brancadoro) and not a figure considered close to the League, i.e. Marcello Ciannamea, who now directs Prime Time, i.e. Sanremo and much more”.

The complicated situation was then further aggravated by the intervention of Matteo Salvini and the undersecretary Alessandro Morelli of the League. Morelli interrupted the negotiations underway in Viale Mazzini, rejecting the proposed appointments and accusing Rossi of deciding unilaterally and without consultation. “You cannot decide everything on your own, without discussing and even choosing for us”, the accusation launched in one of the latest meetings. This further weakened Rossi’s position, casting doubt on his ability to gain full control of the company.

The delay in appointments could extend until September. But in the meantime Rossi continues with his agenda, targeting key positions such as that of general manager, for which he has in mind his close collaborator, Felice Ventura. However, this plan risks excluding the League and its leadership ambitions within the radio and television organization, despite Rossi appearing to have already confirmed several strategic positions, including those belonging to the Democratic Party. Salvini and Morelli’s resistance also emerges in the issue of the appointment to the board of directors reserved for the League: Rossi proposes Alessandro Casarin, while Morelli supports Antonio Marano.