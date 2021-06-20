“With reference to the Lazio TAR ruling on Report, Rai announces that it has given a mandate to challenge the Council of State the decision by which journalistic activity, where carried out by the public service, was unexpectedly assimilated to an administrative procedure “. Rai, a note reads, will take action in every location to guarantee its journalists the full exercise of freedom of information and the protection of sources.

Rai, Ranucci (Report): “We will never reveal our sources”

A “very serious and unconstitutional sentence, with which journalistic sources are asked to be disclosed”. Thus the journalist, presenter of ‘Report’, Sigfrido Ranucci, defines, when asked by the AGI, the one filed by the Lazio TAR, which provides access to the documents requested by the lawyer Andrea Mascetti in relation to a report broadcast in the past months within the Rai program. “What must Mascetti do with those documents? Does he want to know who has revealed his advice to us? The army must come to take the documents concerning our sources, we will never give them, we will protect the sources until death”. Ranucci also asks himself: “If the principle expressed by the TAR were to pass, which source would rely more on Report or another public service journalist? I am sure – he adds – that Rai will challenge this sentence, because the ‘exercise of journalistic activity is part of the’ mission ‘of the service contract and because Rai, despite the attacks, is a place of freedom “.

RAI: CDR INFORMATION OFFER, ‘TAR JUDGMENT IS SERIOUS, PREVIOUS DANGEROUS’

The Cdr of the journalists of the Directorate for the Information Offer of Rai considers “a serious precedent to the sentence of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court which authorizes access to the documents used for the reconstruction of a journalistic investigation, a dangerous precedent as already reiterated by Usigrai and Fnsi. The TAR – underlines the Editorial Committee – places Rai among the passive subjects of the right of access to the documents, alongside public administrations and public bodies. This interpretation of art. 23 of Law no. 241 of 1990 dangerously puts at risk the right / duty of journalists to protect their sources and documents useful for investigative work “. “The freedom of the press and the right to press include all the guarantees connected to them, and are protected by our Constitution. The work of journalists always represents and must always represent – highlights the Cdr – the bulwark of a democratic system: programs such as Report must be protected in this sense and as a great value of the public radio and television service “. “The team of colleagues led by Sigfrido Ranucci constantly works on confidential documents and reports that are the basis of the investigative work, every day grappling with threats of complaints that often become real, against more or less explicit intimidation. To which today we add – observes the Cdr of the journalists of the Directorate for the Information Offer of Rai – the sword of Damocles of an administrative court that puts journalists on the level of employees of a public administration. Our work must be protected and safeguarded in every appropriate forum. he must defend it and we as journalists of the Networks are and will always be here to support him “. (Ver / Adnkronos) ISSN 2465 – 1222 19-JUN-21 19:56 NNNN

Rai: Nobili (Iv): “Report disobeys Tar? Very serious”

“Incredible Report. A sentence by the Lazio TAR established that the broadcast of RaiTre must provide the judge with access to the documents (only those relating to the public administration) on the basis of which they built their own ‘investigation’ and addressed the judged charges defamatory by those who appealed. Despite this, Ranucci and his transmission refuse to respect the sentence “. Luciano Nobili, deputy and member of the national control room of Italia Viva writes on Facebook. “And as if that were not enough – he continues – they comment on it with very heavy words: ‘we will not give access to the documents, we will not respect the sentence, that they send the army’. Very serious words, especially if spoken by a public employee. Is a public service broadcast here above the law? Since when does one not have to account for the accusations made in front of hundreds of thousands of viewers? What does legitimate protection of sources have to do with the duty to document the things that are transmitted and with the request of a court to view documents on the basis of which a person is accused? We know that the Report no longer has anything to do with journalism, that their reconstructions are built with materials of dubious origin too, but that a Rai program takes pride in not respecting a sentence – mind you, it has no connection with the sacrosanct and protected freedom of information – is objective incredible mind “. “Freedom of information – sacrosanct – cannot shield the freedom of defamation that has no citizenship in good journalism and cannot in any case be hosted by the public service. It is a principle that can escape those who he has made mystification a working method. But it remains insurmountable “, he concludes.