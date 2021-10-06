The former deputy director is under investigation for aggravated personal injury after the former partner’s lawsuit

The former deputy director of Rai Sport Enrico Varriale, under investigation for stalking and aggravated personal injuries, after the complaint of the former partner for beatings and stalking, according to Adnkronos, was suspended from the video by decision of the Rai leaders until not all will be cleared up.

At the moment the precautionary measure of the “prohibition of approaching less than 300 meters from the places frequented by the injured person” has been ordered against the journalist. The decision was allegedly made to defend the reputation of the company as well as of the journalist himself.