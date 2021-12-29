Carlo Fuortes stated that there is a gap of 300 million euros

Some newspapers write ‘stop at the ceiling of 240,000 euros per year for public administration managers‘. And, as some write, it will also apply to the Rai. So will public TV managers be able to exceed the € 240,000 ceiling? “Fortunately, this is not the case”, explains ad Affaritaliani.it Michele Anzaldi, deputy of Italia Viva and secretary of the Rai Supervisory Commission. “The ceiling initially introduced by the Mario Monti government for an amount of € 311,000 per year, a figure based on the salary of the first president of the cassation, was further lowered by the Renzi government in 2014 and extended to managers of unlisted public companies”.

“But even then the roof became inapplicable after a short time, because Rai in 2015, if I’m not mistaken, issued Bonds and other financial instruments both on Rai Way that on the buildings and therefore became exempt from the application of the roof. It was Rai itself under the Gubitosi presidency that decided to apply the ceiling spontaneously and to contribute to the country’s effort to heal public accounts. And today it honestly does not seem to me that the economic situation has changed, or rather, if perhaps it has changed in some sectors of the country it certainly hasn’t changed for Rai, given that on 4 August in the Rai Supervisory Commission, the CEO of Rai Carlo Fuortes stated that there is a gap of 300 million euros. And if the remedies are not taken he will be forced to take the books to court “, concludes Anzaldi.