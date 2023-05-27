Towards the new Rai schedules

The master book of schedules developed by Roberto Sergio and Giampaolo Rossi respectively CEO and Rai director is almost ready. First of all, the novelty of One working day morning which extends by 30 minutes with the hosting of Massimiliano Ossini and a daily green streak by Daniela Ferolla.

Rai schedules, Eleonora Daniele and Antonella Clerici confirmed

Stable Eleonora Daniele with her Italian Stories following Antonella Clerici up to Tg1. The afternoon of Rai 1 will be entrusted to an established couple: Tiberio Timperi and Roberta Capua. Live Life remains with the true share champion who is Alberto Matano. Over the weekend, the team of One morning in the family was confirmed with Timperi, Monica Setta, Ingrid Muccitelli and Gianni Ippoliti.

Green line, there is only Peppone

Single program to Marcello Masi on second life while the good Taranto journalist Monica Caradonna arrives at Linea verde life. Green Line should perhaps only see Peppone driving (Beppe Convertini is in hospital after a motorcycle accident). Greta Mauro is back at the helm of Top on Saturday afternoons while Francesca Fialdini redoes her Sunday living room after Mara Venier.

Confirmation and promotion for Monica Setta

Confirmation with late evening promotion on Rai 2 for Monica Setta which returns in September and throughout the year with Generation Z, a program aimed at the youngest at a cost of 10 thousand euros per episode for an average share of just over 5 percent. Finally, Nunzia De Girolamo returns with Ciao Maschio on Saturday night, while on Monday evening it is up to Monica Maggioni.

