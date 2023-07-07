Rai schedules: Pino Insegno and Elisa Isoardi are back, Bianca Berlinguer’s place is “vacant”. Unknown Fiorello

After the controversies of the last few months, Rai presents the schedules for the next season. In the presentation in Naples, with the slogan “Di tutto, di tutti”, Rai announced the return of Roberto Saviano with Insider, face to face with crime, broadcast from November on Saturdays in prime time on Rai3. It will be the third channel that undergoes the most changes. In place of Fabio Fazio, who moved to Discovery, Rai3 Sunday evening will be occupied by Sigfrido Ranucci and his “Report”. Lucia Annunziata, broadcast every Sunday with “In Mezz’ora”, will instead be replaced by the former director of Tg1 Monica Maggioni. Massimo Gramellini’s place on Saturday will be taken by Serena Bortone, who moved to Rai3 to give way to Caterina Balivo’s “La volta buona” on Rai1. Monday evening on Rai3 space for “Presadiretta” by Riccardo Iacona, which will alternate with a talk hosted by Nunzia De Girolamo. From January, Salvo Sottile will conduct an in-depth program and investigations on Sundays, leaving the management of “I Fatti Vostri” to Tiberio Timperi. As for Saviano, his “Insider” will return for a second season from November, in prime time every Saturday always on Rai3.

As soon as he returned to Rai, Pino Insegno will conduct two broadcasts: in addition to “Il merchant in the fair” on Rai2 from January he will take the place of Flavio Insinna at the helm of “L’Eredità” on Rai1. Among the returns there is also that of Elisa Isoardi, who will conduct “Linea Verde Life” on Saturday. Filippo Facci will host a five-minute strip on Rai2 before the 1pm news. The same format also for Bruno Vespa’s “Five minutes” on Rai1 and Marco Damilano’s “The horse and the tower”, however lasting 10 minutes, on Rai3 .

Confirmed Amadeus with “Affari Tuo” and three evenings of Arena Suzuki, in addition to the Sanremo Festival. On Friday Carlo Conti will lead “Tale e Which Show”, which will give way to Antonella Clerici with “The Voice Kids”, while Saturday will be Milly Carlucci’s day with “Dancing with the Stars”.

The Rai1 day will begin with “Unomattina”, with Massimiliano Ossini and Daniela Ferolla, then “Italian Stories” with Eleonora Daniele, which will be followed by “È semper novembre” with Antonella Clerici. In the late afternoon, Alberto Matano was confirmed at the helm of “Vita in Diretta” while Marco Liorni will host “Reazione a catena”, as well as “Italia Sì” on Saturday. The following day will be that of “Domenica In”, with Mara Venier. On Rai2 in prime time there will be Max Giusti, with “Truly false”, Francesca Fagnani with her “Belve” (on Tuesday and Wednesday), which on Tuesday will give way to “Boomerissima” by Alessia Marcuzzi. In the late evening, Tuesday and Wednesday, there will be “Stasera c’è Cattelan” and “Tango” by Luisella Costamagna.

Among the many television personalities, Fiorello’s name is missing. “There is the theme of via Asiago 10, of a historic building where people live”, explained the managing director Roberto Sergio. “My staff and I are discussing to find a solution, a synthesis that allows the broadcast to resume in November. The company strongly wants it but I’m not able to say if it will happen”.