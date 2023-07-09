Monica Setta on stage on Thursday in the late evening on Rai 2





For the first time en plein on the rai 2024 programming event by the couple Robert Sergio managing director e Giampaolo Rossi dg. Rai advertisers have arrived in Naples for 48 hours of meetings, presentations also to the press and illustration of future programmes.

In just over 50 days, the CEO signed a restyling that satisfied above all the world of the economy, companies, banks and big brands. The reasons? Pluralistic palimpsest, articulated in the offer, advertisers say, balancing between future and tradition. A schedule that even the competitors liked. in the audience, Business has collected the comments of the representatives of Sky and Netflix who judge the offer marked by authentic contemporaneity.

But Roberto Sergio, who has a long and consolidated career in top management behind him, is considered a super technician appreciated across the board by politics and institutions for his sense of “measure” which she has historically embodied in her professional roles, has also focused a lot on emotions. All the Rai faces arrived in Naples and, between a cocktail and a dinner at the Overseas exhibition based on a Neapolitan doc menu and bubbles, she really seemed a big party.

Giampaolo Rossi, who has been friends for some time and proceeds in absolute harmony, is very close. And with them all the first line of management, the big names like Antonella Clerici, Mara Venier, Carlo Conti. New faces from the likes of Nunzia De Girolamo, Francesca Fagnani, Alessandro Cattelan, Alessia Marcuzzi. On stage, confirming that the word “censorship” in Giorgia Meloni’s Rai is banned, both Siegfried Ranucci and Marco Damilano go up.

