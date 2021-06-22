The 18 and 25 September on Rai in prime time there is Alessandro Cattelan with ‘When I grow up‘, a show where singing, dancing, fun and insights coexist, through monologues, performances and interactions with guests.

Alessandro Cattelan brings his style of conductor, entertainer and performer. In these two events he will interact with some of the most famous faces on TV and beyond, will lead unexpected dialogues and make surprising encounters to tell guests, talk and reflect on current events. This was officially announced by the director of Rai1 Stefano Coletta during the press conference of presentation of the fall-winter 2021 schedules.