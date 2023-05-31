Rai, Santoro attacks Fazio and Annunziata: “I can’t stand them”

“Emargination was born before, now it continues and becomes tragic”. Michele Santoro goes on the attack of Fabio Fazio and Lucia Annunziata, in the midst of the controversy over their farewell from Rai. The presenter, removed from public television following Silvio Berlusconi’s “Bulgarian edict”, did not defend his two colleagues, instead accusing them of having helped prepare the ground “for today’s exclusions”.

“I am convinced that Rai as a company suffered a loss both in terms of Fazio’s departure and in terms of Lucia Annunziata’s departure. An editorial loss because they are two very valid professionals. I can’t stand them, neither of them ”, she said last night on Di Martedì, on La7. “I want to explain why”, continued Santoro, recalling some moments spent with the presenter of “Che tempo che fa”.

“In the meantime, the narratives they tell are always a bit fake. For example, I heard these things that Fazio said about himself and Daniele Luttazzi rightly had to remind him that it’s not true that Fazio spent 40 uninterrupted years in Rai, for example he left, went to work at La7 when he was of Telecom, he didn’t even make a bet… Let’s say that experience ended and then he walked away with a stack of billions”. Santoro then explained that, like Fazio, he was contacted by La7 after Berlusconi’s “dictate” in 2002. regrets and he went to work to build this new television,” he said, recalling his lunch of “whitish” chicken breasts with the then president of Telecom Roberto Colaninno. The project was to make a “television finally against Berlusconi”, but the Mantuan entrepreneur was worried by the attacks of the press linked to the Cavaliere and then chose to give up, also leaving Telecom. Fazio was also with him: “He came out of that adventure really devastated, he was rich, much richer than before but we walked together in a party of l’Unità and people looked at him quite wrong. The real problem is how he got back to Rai. He returned to it for clear fame ”, Santoro reiterated. “I didn’t go back to Rai then. He does. How was it possible to return to Rai? He didn’t come back only for the good offices of his agent, who is also yours (addressed to Giovanni Floris, ed) and the agent of a whole series of television stars, he got there because politics wanted him to he came back…”

A story that according to Santoro is not simple “gossip”. “The moment you leave Rai saying that you absolutely do not agree with this government, one must remember that she was the guarantee president when Silvio Berlusconi was in charge,” he said referring to Lucia Annunziata. “Paolo Mieli was the guarantee president for 24 hours, who was indicated as such by the government and also by the opposition forces. Paolo Mieli said: ‘I agree to be president of Rai if I can get Enzo Biagi, Daniele Luttazzi and Michele Santoro back to work’. After 24 hours he resigned and Lucia Annunziata took over, who evidently with that government…”

“There was the Bulgarian edict, acrimony has nothing to do with it”, he later specified. “It has to do with the fact that these two colleagues were the pivot around which a cultural policy revolved in Rai, made up of the exclusion of others, made up of ‘killing’ pluralism and diversity. Made, in the period in which we had the pandemic, of the theory that science and information coincided. That’s the thing that happened.” “In my opinion, the company would have done well to keep them and I started that in my reasoning,” he continued. “But I’m not the company, why do I have to think like the company? And above all they are not a public service that keeps out different thinking. And this different thought is out today, but it was out even earlier when they were at the center of babà”.

“Why did we arrive at today’s exclusions?” Asked the presenter of Annozero. “We arrived at today’s exclusions because we homogenized television in the previous days, we homogenized thought in the previous days, because it was not possible to talk about war in a different way on television”. A synthesis that “doesn’t save anyone, doesn’t save the Democratic Party, doesn’t even save the 5 Star Movement”, which has already “managed the news”. “Emargination was born before, now it continues and becomes tragic”, he concluded.