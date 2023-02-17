Rai gets into trouble because of the kiss between Fedez and Rosa Chemical on the stage of the Ariston Theater

Although a few days have passed since the end of the 73rd edition of the San Remo Festival, some episodes that took place at the Ariston Theater continue to be discussed online. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the Rai would risk paying a fine of 600 thousand euros because of the kiss taken between Fedez and Rosa Chemical.

While on the web we do nothing but talk about the sensational gesture of which they became protagonists Fedez and Rosa Chemical in Sanremo, he thought about shedding light on the matter Maximilian Captain, Commissioner Agcom. Interviewed by Pinuccio, the correspondent of Strip The Newshe has declared:

According to European indications, minors must be protected until 11 pm. In the event of a violation, Rai risks a fine of up to 600 thousand euros.

Also, the kiss between Fedez and Rosa Chemical, not even the Forzanovist organization Pro Vita and the former minister with responsibility for the Carlo Giovanardi family did not go unnoticed. The latter have announced that they have exhibited complaint on charges of obscene act in public place:

Fedez and Rosa Chemical have mimicked sexual intercourse with its orgasm on live television. It is a behavior of unprecedented gravity, which has led to a wave of general indignation at the shame, discomfort and revulsion caused by the vulgarity of behavior in the sexual sphere.

Rai accused of alleged hidden advertising

It’s not all. Accomplice the presence by Chiara Ferragni on the stage of the Ariston Theater, the state agency would also be investigated for alleged covert advertising in favour of Instagram. Again Massimiliano Capitano said:

Agcom has the task of protecting the user who must be informed if advertising is in progress at that moment. We have not seen superimposed writings, it has not been communicated. Therefore, if a complaint is made, we will verify whether it is actually hidden advertising.

However, at the press conference, i Rai executives they stated that they had not entered into any advertising agreement. These were the words by Commissioner Agcom on the issue: