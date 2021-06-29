We know, the world of Japanese entertainment is the RAI they never got along very well. Italian public television tries, but it just never manages to accurately report the news concerning the productions arriving from the land of the Rising Sun. We all remember, for example, of Kigdnon Hart Third, of the saga Xetanort, with Goofy, Donald and Pluto. The hilarious service aired at TG2 Costume & Society aroused sympathy in all those at least a little accustomed to the historical saga of Tetsuya Nomura, saying “Well come on, after all they are boomers, they did it in good faith, you can’t expect anything more“.

However, they fell back into another mistake that is certainly not the end of the world, but that will make all fans of Neon Genesis Evangelion, the legendary saga of Hideaki Year an important part of which is being shown at the cinema in these days. Dynit, on the occasion of the reopening of the cinemas, it has in fact decided to bring the “double feature” film EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE) 2 ／ THE END OF EVANGELION, screened with the classic dubbing (not the one present on Netflix). The double screening will take place in the days June 28, 29 and 30 and it includes precisely the sum of the two original films of 1997 without the unreleased scenes and without the second part of the first film, which is reproduced identical in the second (by the way, do you know that with this coupon of ours, you can receive a discount on the ticket?).

During transmission Wonderland of Rai 4, a promotional clip lasting about 50 seconds was aired, immediately re-proposed by the passionate community of Dystopia Evangelion on its own page Facebook; in which the narrator offers a very short synopsis of the work giving us some information about it. Unfortunately, however, it seems that the confusing names of Year have misled someone else. In the background footage we certainly see scenes from the original anime, but here, we’re talking about END OF EVANGELION as the definitive ending of the saga, expected for twenty-six years by lovers of EVAs, while apparently the original version is relegated to “first attempt”. In short, despite the tetralogy Rebuild of Evangelion is mentioned by the same journalist, there was confusion between the two films, presenting THE END OF EVANGELION like the fourth Rebuild film, which is still only a Japanese prerogative.

In short, although a long time has passed, until proven otherwise the “true” ending of the series here is still unpublished, and it is instead, fan theories aside, of EVANGELION 3.0 + 1.0: THRICE UPON A TIME which has not yet been announced by us for a possible cinematic release.

Source: Dystopia Evangelion