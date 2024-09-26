First step for new governance of Rai. Parliament has designated the councilors within its competence: Antonio Marano and Alessandro Di Majo for the Senate, Federica Frangi and Roberto Natale for the Chamber. The Ministry of Economy, meanwhile, has indicated ‘its’ advisors: Simona Agnes and Giampaolo Rossi. At this point the public TV board is essentially full, awaiting the indication of the employee councilor. To turn the page on Viale Mazzini, the most delicate passage is missing: the mandatory green light from the Supervisory Commission on the new president.

The process of the parliamentary vote already suggests that the goal of Supervision is likely to be reached after an infinite number of political controversies. The vote on the councilors split the field, while the majority was united. Even if the numbers in the House and Senate do not add up to perfection. The number of voters is low, even considering the opposition’s Aventine party: 131 in the Senate and 231 in the Chamber. “It was a vote with a foregone conclusion”, is underlined by the majority. Which perhaps lacks some votes, considering the 97 of Marano and the 174 of Frangi, under the sum of the votes of the reference groups.

But it is the opposition that emerges with broken bones from the parliamentary passage. Pd, with Iv and Action, held on to the Aventine line. M5S, with Avs, participated in the vote. And elected the relevant councilors (Di Majo and Natale), leaving only the Democratic Party without representatives on the seventh floor of Viale Mazzini. “We have been consistent. Ask the others”, commented Elly Schlein, pointing the finger at Giuseppe Conte. “We have always been consistent. It is the right solution”, was the reply of the 5 star leader. But in the dem house there were many stomach aches due to the choices of Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratoianni: “Today’s vote does not interrupt the path to building the centre-left alliance”, assured the leader of the Greens.

“They discovered themselves as Dorotei. And they legitimized Telemeloni for a few seats”, is the assessment of PD parliamentary sources on the decisions of the other oppositions. In Parliament, rumors are circulating about the first appointments of the new Rai top management, with talk of a change at the top of Rainews24 in favor of a name close to the M5S (Giuseppe Carboni or Senio Bonini, among those circulating). But first, however, the new Rai Board of Directors will have to pass the scrutiny of the Supervisory Authority. While the process of public service reform will begin in the Senate on 1 October, implemented by the majority as a gesture of availability towards the opposition.

The center-right is missing two votes in the Supervisory Board to give the green light to the president (Agnes is the designated name). Maria Stella Gelmini’s yes, after her farewell to Action, is taken for granted. “The pact on the councilors will not hold up until then. Agnes will not have the votes”, underline opposition parliamentary sources who have closely followed the Rai dossier. The hypothesis, therefore, could be that of a large field again compact on the Schlein line and on the Aventine. It wouldn’t be new. For Marcello Foa, a double passage to Supervision was necessary after an initial failure. Otherwise, the most senior councilor would lead Rai: Marano, Lega share.

On this hypothesis the opposition’s assessments are poisonous: “Everything adds up. Meloni has stopped the ambitions of Forza Italia and Berlusconi. In any case the real helmsman is his man, Rossi, the DG”. In any case, some alchemy will have to come out of Palazzo San Macuto. For this reason the Rai dossier could also be praised. There are some mandatory steps to observe before the Supervisory Authority sets the date for the vote on the president. A time that could extend by a few weeks, perhaps even a month. To have plenty of time to seek an agreement.