The CEO of the state TV: “It is the only popular sporting event visible still totally in the clear, for us it is a source of pride”. And the president of RCS Cairo: “An increasingly followed race, now we reach 200 countries”

Elizabeth Esposito – ROME

Over 200 hours of Giro, once again by Rai. With an increasingly rich schedule. The programming that the state TV has planned for the three weeks of Corsa Rosa was presented today in viale Mazzini and the CEO did the honors. Carlo Fuortes: “Today it is a particular pleasure to talk about the 106th edition of the Giro which for Rai is equivalent to the hundredth given that we started reporting it in 1924, first on the radio, then on TV and now with RaiPlay, also experimenting with a new journalistic and sporting language with Sergio Zavoli’s Trial at the stage, which was born a hundred years ago. It is a sporting event with an identity and Rai and Giro are two sides of the same coin, for us a fundamental combination. It is the only popular sporting event that is still only in the clear, free, and this is a source of pride for us. I think it should continue to be like this, in homage to all Italian sportsmen. Through the Giro, Rai was also able to tell the story of the country and I think it is a fundamental aspect.” . See also The best Boca memes against Barcelona for the Maradona Cup

ALWAYS MORE INTEREST — The president of Rcs MediaGroup Urbano Cairo recalls with satisfaction the relationship “for us, it was wonderful, renewed last year with Rai for three seasons. We feel great, we all consider her a bit like Rai’s mother. The Giro has grown a lot in recent years, for a “greater attention that we have paid and for greater diffusion given that we arrive in 200 countries responding to a very large and widespread interest. It is a way for Italy to have an ambassador, an element of promotion in the world and I think it is a good thing that the government has understood this. We intend to invest a lot, with the Giro E, the Giro Next Gen and from next year the Giro rosa: it will become a triptych of about forty days for an extraordinary schedule”.

the news — Rai Distribution director Marcello Ciannamea then explains: “This year’s offer will be even richer. We will broadcast over 200 hours of the Giro on TV, with multi-platform distribution. It will start in the morning on Rai Sport with Waiting for the Giro, then the start of the stage; at 14 we will move to Rai 2 until the arrival which will be followed by the Stage process. At 20 we return to Rai Sport with the story of the last hour and the rerun of the entire stage”. Everything will also be broadcast on Rai Italia with 4 hours of broadcasting and on RaiPlay where special contents will be hosted such as GiroExpress And Tour of Eatalia. The director of Rai Sport Marco Franzelli then talks about the main news: “The former cyclist Giada Borgato will follow the Giro from the bike, she is the first woman to do so. Davide Cassani will also be back, who with Ettore Giovannelli will enter the cycling ‘box’, the area with the team buses where the riders arrive: they’ll be there to figure out what went right or wrong, which has never been done before”. The commentary will be entrusted to Francesco Pancani with the technical commentary by Alessandro Petacchi on which the writer Fabio Genovesi will insert himself with “his inquiring eye”. See also Atalanta fell and puts its place in the Champions League in suspense

radio — Great coverage also by Radio 1, as confirmed by the director Andrea Vianello: “There will be plenty of Giro, in the morning but above all in the afternoon with On the roads of the Giro and the After Giro. Space also for podcasts with Tecnotappa, interviews, report cards and the point from the bar with the four commentators who have breakfast talking about what they expect from the day”.

the acronym of gualazzi — This year the theme song of the Giro bears the signature of Raphael Gualazzi: “It was born suddenly, first the text and then the music. Cycling is linked to my childhood memories, to light-heartedness, to the fervor of emotions. As an adult I am also living the value of defeat as the most precious thing you can live, it’s the wounds that make you strong and great”.