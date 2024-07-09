Rai, Floridia: “Sergio asked for urgent report on France hole”

“I asked the CEO of Rai Roberto Sergio an urgent and detailed report on the attitude taken by the company on the evening of the results of the French elections. I repeat that, net of the explanations received so far, it is completely inconceivable that the public service has been the protagonist of such a “hole” right in the crucial hours of a global event followed by the media all over the world and which has found wide coverage on private Italian TV channels”, declares the president of the Rai Supervisory Commission Barbara Floridia

Sergio: “Floridia will receive a report by Friday the 12th”

As Ansa writes, underlining that Rai has made it known, the President of the Rai Supervisory Commission, Senator Barbara Floridia, will receive the urgent and detailed report requested from Rai CEO Roberto Sergio by Friday 12 July.