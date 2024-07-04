Majority without peace. This time a fight over Rai, always a barometer of politics





Yet another fight in the majority of Center-right. This time on the Raia true thermometer of politics since ever. And a Rai without a license fee and more advertising, as the League wants, would penalize Mediaset. And in fact Forza Italia opposes the proposal of Matthew Salvini and of the Carroccio.

“The Lega’s program has included the reduction and abolition of the Rai license fee for 30 years. Obviously you have to find other sources of funding, therefore advertising. Is Forza Italia against it? They’re talking about Mediaset, I understand them. I am interested in everyone being able to work, but all Italian citizens pay for public services“. This was stated by the vice president of the Council and federal secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini, during a press briefing in Cortina d’Ampezzo on the occasion of the technical inspections of the construction sites of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport adds: “In the last budget law we have already lowered the fee, if we manage to lower it further for many families even those tens of euros could be something significant, increasing advertising revenue. So the citizen does not spend and does not pay anything and it is the private individual who decides where to invest in advertising”. Salvini concludes: “I do not see where the problem is, there are European countries where public television has a zero license fee, honestly I do not understand the controversy”.