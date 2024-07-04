Majority without peace. This time a fight over Rai, always a barometer of politics





Yet another fight in the majority of Center-right. This time on the Raia true thermometer of politics since ever. And a Rai without a license fee and more advertising, as the League wants, would penalize Mediaset. And in fact Forza Italia opposes the proposal of Matthew Salvini and of the Carroccio.

“The Lega’s program has included the reduction and abolition of the Rai license fee for 30 years. Obviously you have to find other sources of funding, therefore advertising. Is Forza Italia against it? They’re talking about Mediaset, I understand them. I am interested in everyone being able to work, but all Italian citizens pay for public services“. This was stated by the vice president of the Council and federal secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini, during a press briefing in Cortina d’Ampezzo on the occasion of the technical inspections of the construction sites of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport adds: “In the last budget law we have already lowered the fee, if we manage to lower it further for many families even those tens of euros could be something significant, increasing advertising revenue. So the citizen does not spend and does not pay anything and it is the private individual who decides where to invest in advertising”. Salvini concludes: “I do not see where the problem is, there are European countries where public television has a zero license fee, honestly I do not understand the controversy”.



THE CASE – Stefano Candiani, a member of the Northern League who is strictly in favor of Salvini, is asking to lower the Rai license fee, compensating for the economic losses by raising the advertising ceiling, in addition to the limits allowed today. A measure that would increase the total advertising time from 6:00 p.m. to midnight from 6 to 7 percent and that “would guarantee a collection of almost 600 million that would give the company the possibility of greater autonomy on the market”, says the League in a statement.

The initiative – writes La Stampa – follows the battle against the fee conducted by Matthew Salvini already in the electoral campaign of the political elections, but this time it is attacking directly against Mediaset, with a parliamentary spite of great value for the moment only symbolic. If the proposal of the Carroccio were to become law, for the Biscione, in fact, the damage would be enormous, because more advertising for the Rai, means less for the main private TVs, those of the empire founded by Silvio Berlusconi and to a much lesser extent for the channels of Urbano Cairo.

A few minutes pass and the reaction arrives. Forza Italia: “Even though I don’t consider it a hostile act, it is a proposed law that has not been agreed upon, that is not part of a government agreement, it is a topic that was already addressed during the last budget law, when the same proposal was made”. And then: “We are against it, not because of Mediaset but because the Rai license fee is the lowest in Europe: the issue is that we do not want to transform Rai into a commercial company”.

In fact, with the microphones off, the blue leaders admit that they had to react to a low blow from Salvini, which puts them in difficulty with the Berlusconi family. Brothers of Italy comments are avoided, “Salvini is nervous about the Rai game”, is the explanation that is given. But some Forza Italia members insinuate that Giorgia Meloni herself was aware of the Lega maneuver and did nothing to stop it. The relationship between the leader of FdI and the Berlusconi family, on the other hand, is not as idyllic as it was a year ago.

Rai, Tajani. “Cut to the licence fee would damage the industrial system”

Cutting the license fee “would harm Rai” which is “a large industry” and “must be protected”. This is what Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said to reporters at Montecitorio about the Lega’s proposal on the company on Viale Mazzini. “Anyone can legitimately propose to remove the license fee” from Rai – he argues – “but it would be a choice that would not go in Rai’s direction”. “Removing the license fee would harm Rai, then Mediaset and La7”, observes the FI secretary. “There is no defense of Mediaset”, he stresses, but without the Rai license fee which “among other things is the lowest in Europe, the industrial system would risk collapse”, explains Tajani.