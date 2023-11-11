No Business of Your Own or The Legacy, but Chain Reaction. According to what TvBlog reports, Pino Insegno is moving towards hosting the summer/autumn game show currently hosted by Marco Liorni who, in turn, moves on to L’Eredità, hosted until last year by Flavio Insinna who would remain on the sidelines. The scenario would have materialized in the last few hours after the outcry from Pino Insegno’s manager, Diego Righini, who recalled that his client has an armored contract.

In fact, Righini had not digested the decision of Banijay, the company that produces “L’Eredità”, to entrust the program to another host after the ratings results of “Il Mercante in Fiera” (hosted by Pino Insegno) which obtained an average of 2 percent share.

“Pino’s contract is armored and concerns the hosting of “Il Mercante in Fiera” and “L’Eredità” or a similar program – the words of the agent -. So if they propose him to run “Affari Tuoi” that’s fine, but if they leave him on the bench, even if he’s paid, then we’ll move differently.” Yesterday the meeting between Righini, Pino Insegno and Angelo Mellone, the director of Daytime Rai, who made the decision to “eliminate” Insegno from L’Eredità official to the two.

Righini and the host, in light of the armored contract for “Mercante in Fiera” and “L’Eredità”, therefore made a counter-proposal “which envisages Pino’s activity in Rai between January and May – the manager explained to TvBlog – and then the hosting of “Chain Reaction” (until next December entrusted to Marco Liorni, ed.) from June to December 2024. If Rai accepts this proposal of ours, then there will be no consequences, otherwise we will make ourselves heard in the competent offices. Above all to protect the image of Pino Insegno”. “Chain Reaction”, concludes Righini, “we would accept it because it is the program that Pino hosted from 2010 to 2013 and with which he achieved the audience record of 34 percent share”.