In Rai a real revolution has begun with the resignation of the CEO Carlo Fuortes and the arrival of Robert Sergio. Then there is also the farewell of Fabio Fazio after 40 years of honorable career on state television. The conductor signed a contract worth 2.5 million euros per year with the Warner Bros owner of Channel Nine of digital terrestrial. It is still not clear what Fazio will do and what program he will host but in the meantime the hunt for his replacement has begun in Rai. Rumors speak of a Nicholas Porro which could pass in Rai or a return of Massimo Giletti after the farewell to La7.

Meanwhile, for Rai there is another problem addressed in the supervisory commission and it concerns the license fee. The Minister of Economy Giorgetti made it clear that the fee cannot remain forever in the bill but sooner or later it will have to go back to being a separate tax.

“This year I have taken enormous responsibility, and I have taken a lot of criticism clearly from everyone, because we arrived and it remained on the bill, otherwise everything would skip, but it becomes clear that the Rai license fee will have to come out of the bill and therefore next year we will have to find another tool” – he announced in February.

And he also said the same thing before the Rai supervisory commission. A piece of news that made people turn up their noses a bit given that this solution allowed state television to obtain what was owed without problems. By reporting the fee back outside, the number of people who would evade the payment would again increase.

“The concerns about the Rai license fee that emerged from today’s hearings of the trade unions in the supervisory commission, shared by many commissioners across the board, are of such importance as to require the government to quickly provide the necessary clarity. For this reason we will summon the Minister of Economy and Finance Giorgetti to a hearing, so that he can explain the government’s strategy on this issue. At the same time, the commission has already convened the top management of the company, after the postponement following the appointment of the new managing director” – the words of the chairman of the supervisory commission Barbara Florida.