Rai, judges, media: the assault on Meloni has begun. Will it work? Some doubts

The assault has begun on Georgia Meloni. Accomplices international events that have nothing to do with Italy (or do you really think that the English and French will vote with our country in mind even for a minute?), the push to put the government in office in difficulty becomes deeper. Every outpost must be attacked. In this the right must learn from the leftwhich does so scientifically and with the strength of a cultural hegemony built over years and years of hard work opposition. A hegemony, it must be said, built on culture and not on Pine I teach. We were talking about the outposts. First of all Rai, where – despite various articles – something historic has been done: the creation of a new union that calls into question the uniqueness of Usigrai, or the center of power that until now has influenced the company much more than politics has. On the story of Giampaolo Rossi I don’t even want to talk: he is a great professional, he knows every nook and cranny of that place very complicated world which is the public company, everything will go as Giorgia Meloni has decided it should go.

The assault on Meloni has begun, How cold blooded will the majority be?

Other front: the ministers closest to Meloni. And one can hypothesize, but you will see that it will not be long in coming, the tremendous revenge of the judges for a reform – the one that abolishes the abuse of office – sacrosanct and just signed by the Minister Nordio (who obviously is immediately targeted for a dinner). It reminds me, in terms of the virulence of the beating, of what happened in Lombardy with Attilio Fontana. All united in trying to bring down the regional government. The plan was identical: mockery on the web, books, articles, investigations, interviews of all kinds. Result: the people chose to reconfirm Fontana and goodbye to everyone. In this case the government has a much wider criticality, because the loss of consensus, day after day, is a classic in the history of the second republic. The real question is not how much mud will be thrown at the government, but how much of that mud will be understood and shared by the citizens, who are the only judges. And – above all – how cold blooded the majority will be. On this point, allow me to be a little skeptical.