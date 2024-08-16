“The Italian ambassador to Russia Cecilia Piccioni has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry due to theillegal entry of RAI journalists into the Kursk region to cover up the attack by Ukrainian militants”, Tass wrote.

On the summons, the Farnesina specifies that “Ambassador Piccioni explained that theRai and in particular the editorial staff plan their activities in a totally autonomous and independent manner. The diplomatic network – he adds – has the task of following and protecting Italian citizens in every situation”.

who made a report from the Kursk region, where an incursion by Ukrainian forces has been underway for days.

According to a report on Telegram Baza, a channel close to Russian services, the Russian Interior Ministry intends to initiate criminal proceedings against two journalists of Tg1 under Article 322 of the Russian Criminal Code ‘Illegal crossing of the state border’.

Stefania Battistini and Simone Traini broadcast a report from the Russian city of Sudzha, on the border with Ukraine, which is under the control of Kiev forces. The report showed vehicles hit near the border and journalists spoke to local residents who remained in the city.

Usigrai-Fnsi: “Unacceptable Moscow accusations against Rai colleagues”

“Journalism is not a crime. The hypothesis of the Moscow authorities to put Stefania Battistini and Simone Traini on trial who entered Russian territory following Ukrainian troops for a Tg1 report, is unacceptable. Information is not made with preventive authorizations. Reporting on wars is always difficult and subject to the most varied forms of conditioning. Threatening those who provide information with criminal prosecution is one of these”, Usigrai and Fnsi write in a joint statement “alongside colleagues from Tg1 and all the journalists who risk their lives every day for the duty to inform”.

“Journalists around the world have always asked for guarantees of access to conflict zones, in Ukraine as in Gaza and in every war zone, where there is a most urgent need to know what is happening”, the statement reads.