Rai journalists against Bruno Vespa for his words on Egonu and Sylla

Harsh attack by Rai journalists on Bruno Vespa after the tweet the journalist wrote immediately after the victory of the women’s national volleyball team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The host of Door to Doorin fact, he wrote on his profile Twitter: “The women’s national volleyball team is extraordinary. Congratulations to Paola Enogu (actually Egonu, ed.) and Myriam Sylla: brave, black, Italian. An example of successful integration”.

Words that have raised a storm since both Paola Egonu and Myriam Sylla have never needed to integrate into our country given that they were born in Italy, respectively in Cittadella (Padua) and Palermo.

The tweet was also harshly attacked by Usigrai, the union of Rai journalists, which in a Note wrote: “Bruno Vespa’s post on X is unworthy of public service. In complimenting the victory of the Italian volleyball team, the artist literally writes ‘Congratulations to Paola Egonu and Myriam Sylla, brave, black, Italian. An example of successful integration’. Vespa, in addition to completely ignoring the history of the two players, who were born in Italy where they trained as sportsmen, emphasizes without any reason the color of their skin, demonstrating latent racism and a backward mentality”.

“That Vespa is now totally inadequate for public service is demonstrated every time, not least the episode on the voluntary interruption of pregnancy with only male guests. We wonder what Rai is waiting for to intervene, also considering the onerous collaboration of the artist (a trick used to get around the ceiling of 240 thousand euros of remuneration in the public administration)”.