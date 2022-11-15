Rai, Milly Carlucci gives the last ok. The Montesano case gets complicated

Enrico Montesano he decided to sue there Rai for expulsion from transmission “dancing with the Stars“because of a T-shirt with fascist symbols worn during dance rehearsals. Now in Viale Mazzini it is feared lose the cause against the actor, as the clip did not go live, but it was viewed And selected by programmers. Therefore – we read in the Press – there was a start hunt for the culprit to go back to the chain of responsibility and hit those who have not been able to operate and those who have not been able to supervise. In many tremble and for many the fear of being alone scapegoats of a surreal affair. An internal investigation has already begun in the Company to ascertain the various passages of the affair. And if she went with Montesano with a heavy hand, she did it precisely to strongly reaffirm her extraneousness to the facts.

Something in the control – continues the Press – is gone wrongthat grain in the gear that could lead Montesano to win easily the cause attempted to safeguard its image. The case is also delicate because many assure that it is theirs Milly Carlucci to give the last one ok and to cover all clips. Imagine then with the Roman actor that she strongly wanted and for which she has a special consideration. Someone gets angry with Wild Lucarelli, the juror who disclosed the offending photo of the shirt by blowing up the bench. “She Spits into the plate she eats” and again “Could talk about it with the authors before throwing the bomb ». She relies on the usual social networks to clarify her thoughts: “To insinuate that someone may have suggested that I write about the Montesano t-shirt to create the case of the week it means not understanding anything about television and balances and annexes. “But for a Montesano who goes there is another who remains, Oliver Montesanothe son of the showman who of the program is set designer for years.

