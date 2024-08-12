Rai, Poli Bortone, “Lecce Headquarters? The new season of pluralism is annoying”

“Poltronificio? Do we want to make a list of all those who work in various capacities at Rai? The new season of pluralism is causing problems to those who over time thought they had taken over forever the public radio and television service. Let them come to terms with it and stay… calm.” This is what Adriana Poli Bortone, mayor of Lecce, says regarding the project to strengthen the RAI headquarters in the capital of Salento.

Poli Bortone also replies to the PD deputy Claudio Stefanazzi. ”Maybe Stefanazzi doesn’t want a Rai headquarters in Lecce – continues Poli Bortone – because he would have difficulty identifying noteworthy activities of the parliamentarian in question. And in any case he forgot that the third network was invented to give space to the communists. Since then, a lot of water has passed under the bridge and now RAI is slowly resuming its mission by giving space to more voices and to the territories. Stefanazzi should be satisfied with the suffocating presence of the left in the private national networks”.

Stefanazzi (Pd), ‘grotesque story of Rai enhancement in Lecce’

“The story of the strengthening of the Rai headquarters in Lecce is taking on grotesque overtones. In a region where there are provinces without or undersized with respect to Rai news coverage, we are discussing how to strengthen that of Lecce, without an overall project to increase the presence of journalists in our region that, even in the national panorama, would deserve high attention, for political, economic and social reasons. The suspicion that political pressure from the center-right could convince Rai to pay particular attention to the Lecce office is very high”. This is what Claudio Stefanazzi, Lecce deputy of the Democratic Party, says. “I feel like telling the center-right politicians, and in particular the mayor Poli Bortone – he adds – that they should not worry too much about ensuring journalistic coverage also from Rai. A local broadcaster already guarantees a narration of the deeds of our mayor and her majority worthy of the newsreel of the twenty years. There is probably no need to replicate, even in our province, the subservience that Rai demonstrates to the Meloni government”.

RAI: Cdr Tgr Puglia: “It’s strange that it only concerns the coverage of a single territory”

“It is strange to note how the secretary of Unirai is only interested in covering a single territory, the province of Lecce, completely ignoring the many critical issues present in the other Tgr editorial offices: staff shortages, unreplaced maternity leaves, budget cuts, crew absences, the unavoidable need for a public selection. Issues on which many Rai colleagues, like those of the Apulian editorial office, have been waiting for answers for a long time. And instead, in order to exclusively plead his cause, he continues (in the newspapers and elsewhere) to support falsehoods. A jumble of lies and contradictions”. This is what we read in a note from the Tgr Cdr Coordination signed by Danilo Giannese, Gian Vito Lo Vecchio – Cdr Tgr Puglia “Starting with the coverage of the province of Foggia for which – as is known and easily demonstrable – travel sheets are opened daily for the necessary transfers to guarantee the presence of a colleague, when instead the presence of a territorial editor would be appropriate (considering the complexity and vastness of the province). Same situation in the Bat province (Barletta, Andria, Trani)”, we read further in the note.

“And it is surprising to note how – the note continues – in a schizophrenic manner – the need for more territorials is claimed in Lecce while in the BAT province we ‘make do’ with the presence of a colleague constantly on the move; this latter request is clearly and explicitly contained in the territorial plan of the editor-in-chief (today surprisingly forgetful). As for the province of Lecce, nothing has changed compared to 2020 (when the editorial plan was presented and voted on by the editorial staff): today as then, in addition to benefiting from union permits, the territorial colleague works at least 3 days a week out of 5 (and not two, as clearly stated tendentiously) and in his absence, a colleague is sent on the move, exactly as happens in all the other provinces of Puglia. “Just as – the note concludes – the reconstructions on Sundays are false: in the current year, for example, there are just 12 out of 32 worked by the colleague engaged in that territory. Yet another lie, perhaps supported to carry on a battle that appears to be in the interest of just two citizens rather than in favor of the citizens of Puglia: the secretary himself (whose wife in recent years and in the last electoral campaign has constantly dealt with the communications of the current mayor of Lecce) and one of his members with a clear, gigantic and inappropriate conflict of interests.