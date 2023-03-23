Green light in Rai’s board of directors for the proposals for the appointment of Giuseppe Pasciucco as president and Roberto Cecatto as CEO of Rai Way. Five – according to what is learned – the votes in favour, against Francesca Bria and Riccardo Laganà.

The board – informs a note from Viale Mazzini – proceeded to formalize the nomination proposals, which will subsequently have to pass to the scrutiny of the shareholders’ meeting, of the associated company Rai Way. At Rai Way, Roberto Cecatto has been designated CEO, while Giuseppe Pasciucco has been designated as president. Michela La Pietra is on the Board of Directors of the company listed on behalf of Rai, while Paola Tagliavini, Barbara Morgante, Alessandra Costanzo, Gian Luca Petrillo and Romano Ciccone have been appointed as independent directors. In compliance with the Directive of the Minister of Economy and Finance of 31 January 2023, relating to the procedures for identifying the members of the corporate bodies of the companies controlled by the ministry, the aforementioned designations will be sent to the attention of the MEF for verification of compliance with the criteria and appointment procedures.