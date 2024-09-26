Rai Board of Directors, Meloni-Conte Pact Holds Up. Preview of Names

Giampaolo Red in the Fratelli d’Italia quota, now general director, will be the new CEO, Roberto Sergio Simona will take over the role of general manager from CEO Agnes Alessandro will sit on the board of directors for Forza Italia by Mayo for the Five Stars and Antonio Marano for the League. Still unknowns instead for Avs and Pd. These are the names of the next Rai Board of Directors, which Affaritaliani.it is able to anticipate in view of the first vote for the election of the members of the Board of Directors.

But not only that. According to sources close to the dossier, Agnes (FI) will almost certainly obtain the presidency seat. A nomination that has been much discussed: to obtain it, in fact, two thirds of the Rai Supervisory Commission. The Center-Right alone would never have found the right balance. Instead, now, with the agreement reached with M5S and Avs, Agnes can definitively conquer the top of Viale Mazzini.