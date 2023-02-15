ROME. Countdown to the start of the new program that Bruno Vespa will host in the highly prized prime time access slot of Rai1, immediately after the evening Tg1. Rumors had been chasing each other for some time, but the announcement came today at the first board meeting held in Viale Mazzini after the Sanremo Festival. The aftermath of the singing event naturally did not end and the directors, as planned, made their voices heard, placing particular emphasis on the possible risks for the company associated with the promotion of private profiles on social networks, as well as the Instagram platform.

The board members also asked for information on the new Vespa strip, which will occupy the space that once belonged to Enzo Biagi with interviews and reports. It will be called ‘5 minutes’, to indicate the duration of the programme, and will be able to enjoy the tow of the ratings of the evening news program of the flagship network, the most popular. However, the directors asked the top management if the new commitment is included in the contract of Vespa, who is a winger, or if it will involve new disbursements for Rai. Then there is some perplexity about possible internal competition with “The horse and the tower” by Marco Damilano which is broadcast in the same slot on Rai3. As announced, the controversy over the Sanremo Festival has also reached the council, generated not only by the message sent by Volodymyr Zelensky, who will be live on video at the opening of the Berlin Festival, and by Fedez’s performances, but also doubts on more strictly economic matters that were addressed to the CEO of Rai Pubblicità, Gian Paolo Tagliavia, who is present today at the hearing. Viewers smiled on public television, with record shares and great participation by young people, as well as a super collection of 50 million. However, the board of directors was asked to account for the promotion of Instagram and her private profiles by Chiara Ferragni in particular, which could involve risks in a company controlled by the Court of Auditors. Riccardo Laganà, employee representative, emphasized the transfer of organizational ownership of the Festival to external subjects, asking for the editorial blunders that damaged Rai’s image to be accounted for. Amadeus remains in the viewfinder, together with his agent Lucio Presta, as well as the director of entertainment of Prime Time, Stefano Coletta. The management of the Festival has prompted part of the majority to also ask for the replacement of CEO Carlo Fuortes, who however continues in his action and today was able to register with satisfaction the unanimous go-ahead of all the resolutions put to the vote.

The next board meeting is scheduled for March 3, but a possible stumbling block for the CEO will only come later, probably in April, when the business plan will be put to a vote. Today, meanwhile, the director of Tg2 Nicola Rao presented his editorial plan to the board of directors, given as a possible replacement for Monica Maggioni on Tg1. The deputy directors have been communicated, and five remain with a new entry, that of Fabrizio Frullani.