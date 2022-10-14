It is the most hated tax by Italians but luckily there are those who have the right not to pay it and also ask for a refund. Let’s see who.

The Rai license fee it is one of the most hated taxes by Italians. For some years now, the tax on the possession of radio and television sets has been incorporated into the electricity bill and spread over 10 months. A way to intercept even those who did not pay it, thus reducing tax evasion that reached record numbers.

Despite this, the tax continues to be around € 100 per year and is considered by many to be meaningless.

With the new center-right government at the helm the speech Rai license fee it could soon be topical again. In the election campaign the leader of the League Matteo Salvini he has repeatedly reiterated his desire to remove the Rai license fee.

“Mediaset, La7, private TVs – he added – do not ask for the fee. TV can be done alone by cutting waste and some mega-salaries. It is true that the fee is only 90 euros, but for some it means shopping two or three times more. On the left, many people don’t know that even 100 euros make a difference for someone ” – his words that have found the opposition of those who believe that the public service offered by state television is right to be rewarded by the citizens.

“After it is abolished, what happens to Rai? Salvini should explain what happens next. The revenues from advertising have dropped a lot, before they were almost equal to the fee, now they are at a third. The problem of such an important company, which remains the main cultural company in the country, cannot be solved like this: one should say what he intends to do “ – was the reporter’s reply, for example Michele Santoro.

Beyond the political choices of whether to confirm or remove the fee, there are still exemptions for a specific band. Citizens over the age of 75 with a family income of less than 8,000 euros do not pay the rai fee. The exemption applies only when the elderly person and the spouse do not live with other people who have their own income.

To request the exemption but also the reimbursement of the installments paid in the last years in an unfair way, just send a registered letter or Pec to the Revenue Agency – Provincial Directorate I of Turin – RAI Fee Office attaching the documents, including the identity document certifying the right to exemption.