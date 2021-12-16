Rai fee for smartphones and tablets: the proposal has arrived to extend the tax also to mobile devices. All the details

Today it is possible to watch the contents Rai not only on television but also on smartphone And Tablet. For this reason the managing director of the public service, Carlo Fuortes, a few weeks ago launched the proposal to extend the Rai license fee even to mobile devices. Technically, in fact, the tax is foreseen for anyone who owns “equipment suitable or adaptable to the reception of radio and television hearings”. Until a few years ago only the TV offered this service, then came streaming on PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Rai fee for smartphones and tablets: the latest rumors

A new epochal turning point could soon arrive with the Rai fee for smartphones and tablets, after it had been included in the electricity bill making the payment compulsory. Even those who do not have a television may therefore have to pay to see the programs Rai from other devices. However, there are some obstacles to reform. First of all, the legislation today does not provide for this possibility and above all not all channels are streamed on mobile devices. The canon Rai smartphone and tablet it could lead to additional spending for Italians. Today the tax is 90 euros per year divided into 12 months. However, this is a lower figure than expected in other countries. In France, spending is 133 euros a year while in Germany it exceeds 200 euros.