“It is often said that politics is out of RAI, but is politics ready to give up the great showcase there is in the name of freedom of the press? I do not know this. As Enzo Biagi said when he said 'you can't please everyone and we weren't liked' when he was kicked out, but it can't be that there has to be someone who we have to like other than the listeners or the readers.” So Fabio Fazio at the commemoration of David Sassoli.

As for information, he adds: “We are getting used to everything, we have to say enough, there are some mandatory principlesis mandatory”.

On Sunday the Pope will be guest at Che Tempo Che Fa

Meanwhile, last Tuesday the host announced his presence on 'Che tempo che fa' as a guest of Pope Francis. “With great emotion I have the pleasure of announcing that next Sunday's guest on 'Che tempo che fa' will be His Holiness Pope Francis”, wrote Fazio on honor of interviewing the pontiff. This is the second time for the host, after the interview on 6 February 2022, when the program was broadcast on Rai3.