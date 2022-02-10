Donatella Raffai dead, goodbye to the historic first presenter of “Who has seen it?”

Farewell to Donatella Raffai. As reported the Ansathe historic first host of the most successful show of Rai3“Who has seen?“and of the forerunner”Yellow Telephone“(with Corrado Augias), also on the third public network, away from the screens by its choice since 2000, died after a long illness at the age of 78. To give the news, the husband Sergio Maestranziformer director Raiwhom she had married after a long cohabitation of over 30 years just a year ago, and two previous marriages.

THE funeral announces will take place tomorrow at Rome at 12.30 in the parish church of via Flaminia vecchia (at number 732) “the coffin will be exposed to the public in the church for half an hour before function“.” Ours was a great and wonderful love, Donatella a generous, reserved woman, who had decided at a certain point to move away from TV and to devote himself to private lifethings have been said, but it’s all very simple “.

Donatella Raffaioriginally from the Marche region (she was born in Fabriano, in the province of Ancona), she lived most of her life in Rome but with her husband she moved every period of the year to her home on the Côte d’Azur. She leaves behind two adult twin children, and grandchildren.

