Rai, Di Bella runs towards the presidency. Senate, vote set for the board of directors

The Draghi government works on several fronts, on the one hand there is to face the Coronavirus pandemic and its consequences in the health field, with great attention paid to the vaccination campaign. On the other hand, the economic crisis must be faced and here all the efforts are concentrated on the resources coming from Europe for the Recovery Fund. But the premier is also in a hurry to resolve the issue of appointments in the subsidiaries. In this sense, the next board of directors of the Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore is about to be defined Rai. Meanwhile, Antonio Di Bella’s quotations for the presidency are on the rise.

The Senate, in fact, has scheduled the vote for the appointment of the 4 councilors who will enter the board of directors of public television for next 7 July, through the parliamentary appointment. The official status – continues the Sun – should arrive with the group leader on June 30th. On at least 3 of the 4 names to choose the agreement seems to have been found. Igor De Biasio (Lega), goes towards reconfirmation. Then Francesca Bria (Pd) and Luigi Di Majo (M5s) should enter. While the reconfirmation of Giampaolo Rossi of Fdi remains uncertain.