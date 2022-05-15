Heavy air on Tg1

The case of Dania Mondini continues to be discussed, also because new elements emerge every day. The journalist of Tg1, with Rai since 1995, denounced for stalking his superiors, leading to the opening of a file against five top figures at the time of the events, dating back to 2018: the deputy director Filippo Gaudenzias well as Marco Betello, Pietro Felice Damosso, Andrea Montanari And Costanza Crescimbeni. Mondini says she ended up in hospital several times for atrial fibrillationa potentially very dangerous disease and, according to the reconstruction of her lawyers, due to the stress caused by being placed in the same room as a colleague that the press defined “Petomaniac”, for its inability to hold back flatulence and belching. In the following days, there was talk of other more serious behaviors, both by Repubblica and Libero, and by Il Corriere della Sera, which reports on new accusations by Mondini.

How many silly jokes about flatulence

We remain, however, the question of farts, that aroused so much hilarity both on social media, where irony often crosses the boundary of good taste, and on newspapers from which, on the other hand, greater rigor could be expected. The case seems to have greatly amused the observers, who compared it to the film by Fantozzi in which the surveyor Calboni he is imprudently placed at the head of a consortium that climbs a mountain, only to be struck by his own ventilatio intestinalis putrens, of which he also boasts.

Let’s not call it “petomaniac”

Others have compared this case to that of the player Marcelo Antônio Guedes Filho which, as recently written by the prestigious French newspaper L’Equipewas sidelined by Lyon and then traded to Bordeaux for issuing a series of farts in the locker room. In that case, however, the team had just badly lost a championship game and the captain was making a very heartfelt speech to his teammates, before being interrupted by Marcelo, who thought it best to throw it on. student spirit, laughing at his own flatulent enterprise. Heavy air in the locker room too, but the sporting director didn’t like the joke at all Juninho, who decided that the player would never put his foot on the pitch again with that shirt. To complete this trilogy of high cultural references is the nickname of “petomaniac”, given to the anonymous Rai employee. In this case, the obvious reference is to the 1983 film of the same name, in which Ugo Tognazzi plays a particular artist, able to emit non-smelly airs at will, with which he can play any melody and therefore performs on the most prestigious stages, including the legendary Moulin Rouge. Taken from the real life of Joseph Pujol, the story is then very fictional, to make the vicissitudes of the “Paganini del peto”.

The investigation and the elements that emerged

The case reported by Dania Mondini it is very different from these. The person brought up by the journalist does not emit flatulence to be funny, but because, according to what is said in Rai, he is in a serious medical condition, about which it is not appropriate to joke. Not having therefore any fault in this specific charge, he must be considered as a victim circumstances, found herself between a rock and a hard place in a very hard clash between state television and one of its journalists, who denounced very serious facts. Her lawyers, Ruggero Panzeri and the consultant and special attorney Claudio Loiodicethey explain to Adnkronos: “Our client, realizing that she was denied promotions that others were granted, although in the face of minors years of service and minor roles, in 2020 asked Rai to access the documents to understand the evaluation methods underlying this inequality of treatment. These are promotions made in the editorial office of Tg1 morning, some truly amazing for career speed, which concerned people with whom Dania Mondini should have shared a room in the center of attention of today’s newspapers. A room with six workstations, one of which was for the subject with uncivilized behaviors we do not mention who had the same hours as Dania Mondini, and four other colleagues who, instead, had rotating shifts. Rai, however, denied access to the documents and we appealed to the TAR, which proved us right “.

The conflict between prosecutors and the developments of the case

The Rome prosecutor has asked for the case to be closed, arguing that it is not a question of stalkingbut that, if anything, the hypothesis of mobbing. On this, however, a considerable amount has opened judicial conflict, with the attorney general who took the investigation to himself and decided to continue the investigation into the hypothesis of the crime of stalking. In any case, bullying is also a case made up of serious behaviors, which in most cases leads to compensation for damages in civil proceedings, but which can sometimes lead to the penalty: although not envisaged as a specific crime, they are often configured as serious crimes such as private violence, threats or injuries, when the psycho-physical integrity of the worker is damaged. There are also in Mondini’s story harsh reprimands for venial errors during the running of the Tg and the assignment of “short and trivial services”. All, however, prefer to focus on living together with the colleague in question, a service order to which the journalist has opposed a “reasoned refusal”. The judicial affair has been going on for years now and still seems to be the harbinger of many twists. Yet, we focus on the “petomaniac” – which is not so – and who has every right to be left alone and remain anonymous., given that the privacy regulations rightly prevent the dissemination of sensitive data such as health data. Obviously we prefer to spy through the keyhole, as is typical of journalism, but there are limits that must not be exceeded. Those of good taste are questionable, those given by the legislation instead are not. If the behaviors reported by Mondini’s lawyers are then proven, he will obviously answer for them, but on any instrumental uses of his clinical condition, according to Viale Mazzini, the interested party seems ready to do battle.

