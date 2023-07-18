“I personally don’t have a role for which I have to intervene in these situations”, but “honestly, it seems to me that the position taken by the company’s management is sacrosanct”. So the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagòon the sidelines of the presentation of the Jumping European Championship Milano 2023, spoke on the media storm unleashed following the commentary of the World Swimming Championships, diving category, by the Rai Sport journalist Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and the technical collaborator Massimiliano Mazzucchi, accused of sexist comments and xenophobes.

“Let’s say they were superficial and unfortunate”, said Malagò, recalling that “all these sentences were said in a fusillade”, however “unfortunately they were heard, so it is certainly not good publicity”. “Having said this – observed the president of Coni – we have all made mistakes in life, even if it is right that this measure was taken”.