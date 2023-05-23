The silenced flood girl speaks with Italian affairs: “Something could have been done, like our grandparents did, but nothing was done and they didn’t even let me say it, after the drama we had to suffer”.

It seems to be in those cardboard villages set up in the Soviet Union to convince visitors, instead it is RAI, the program hosted by Paola Perego and Simona Ventura





What happened?

A journalist from ‘Citofonare RAI 2’ passed by and asked me if he could interview me live. In the village we are submerged in mud, when she called I couldn’t hear because we always have the pressure washer on”

The program hosted by Paola Perego and Simona Ventura… What’s your name?

“Roberta Ricci, I’m 36 years old, I’m from Sant’Agata sul Santerno…”

Tell me

“They miked me and before going live the journalist said: ‘But don’t forget: no controversy against any type of administration because otherwise you would get us in trouble’. Come on… I thought”

And she?





Roberta Ricci in the image on the left

“I asked, ‘So what am I talking about? Besides thanking the volunteers and telling what happened, can’t I say anything else?’. But if one can’t say one’s opinion, after what happened, it’s hard to interview the people of Sant’Agata right now because they’ve lost everything. There are also those who are luckier but it is a disaster. Should we or should we not have the right to express our opinion?”

Sure and I would expect the so-called RAI public service not to censor and build a fictitious reality

“The journalist replied: ‘No, no, don’t forget, against the administrations, no, no’. Because in the program, a moment before me, Bonaccini had just spoken but I don’t know what he said, I was cleaning the mud. The journalist insisted: ‘Please speak but not in a polemical tone, nothing like that… . At most, ask a question where he says: But has everything that could be done been done? We in Sant’Agata are asking ourselves this’”

How did he react?

“I replied: ‘I’m not saying this because for me it’s not a question, it’s a statement’. But some friends of mine told me that the same thing happened in Lugo with RAI. How absurd, with what happened you can’t even say what you think”

Tell us what you couldn’t tell RAI

“In the last 10 years no maintenance has been done on the river courses. It should be done for various reasons, above all because there has been a repopulation of all those animals, such as porcupines, badgers, coypu which in any case dig their tunnels inside the banks and weaken them. So when the floods pass then there are pains. The week before the embankment broke, we had a major flood that exceeded the red line and had already put a strain on the embankment. This time the levee broke at the worst point here. There are trees inside the river bed that probably…, then I’m not a geologist, they have massed. There is a very narrow course and the water was hard to pass. The breaking point is right on the corner with the railway embankment and the Santerno embankment. It is between two bridges. It had never happened that it broke there, like this. The logs piled up and with the pressure of the water they broke everything”

How is the situation now?

“The river has passed within the country. If there were no volunteers we would be finished. Now we are fighting against the mud because right now it is hot and therefore the mud becomes concrete. We are submerged. And consider that at the time of the disaster there was no light, the phones weren’t working, there was nothing”

Did this behavior by RAI surprise you?

“Well, oh God, I haven’t watched RAI for years because they always tell their truths, let’s say so. It is known that here there is a left-wing administration that governs the Region and woe to say nothing because otherwise…”

But the government has changed: RAI should have another opening, another orientation…

“Yes, yes, but if the managers are always the same, then little changes, so something different from what we think must still stand out. In my opinion, everyone in Sant’Agata thinks what I told you. Something could have been done earlier. We learned it from our grandparents, from generations to generations. Like maintenance but also at the very moment of the first flood, so impressive. Instead, nothing was done. Once our grandparents broke the banks in the points where there was less danger to human lives, to prevent the river from reaching the town. The water was made to flow into the countryside, in case compensating the owners of the fields and it ended up there. However, this decision has not been made.”

Did you finally do the live interview on RAI 2?

“Yes, I thanked the volunteers, told my experience and I didn’t say anything else than what I wanted to say instead”

