Rai: Group leaders, hypothesis of Chambers from next week for Board of Directors

Chambers convened as early as next week for the election of the 4 members of parliamentary nomination of the Rai Board of Directors. This is the hypothesis advanced in the conference of group leaders in the Chamber, “after consultation with the Senate”. This is what we learned at the end of the meeting of the group presidents.

Rai: Lega, a roundtable on new governance is needed

“The resignation of Marinella Soldi, who puts personal interest before that of the company, requires a rapid definition of the new governance of Rai. The League is ready to sit down at the table: we hope for a discussion on the future of public television as soon as possible, given the need to have numbers that exceed those of the center-right majority to promote the new president to the Supervisory Commission. Without these steps, the announcement of the convocation of Parliament risks becoming an exercise in style”. This is what Senator Giorgio Maria Bergesio, leader of the League in the Rai Supervisory Commission, says.