Rai, the Chamber elects Frangi and Natale to the Board of Directors

Confirm the indiscretions from Affaritaliani.it : the House has elected Federica Frangi And Robert Christmas as members of the Rai board of directors, announced the vice-president George Mulè in the Chamber at the end of the counting of the votes. For Fringe 174 deputies voted, while the votes for Christmas were 45. The dispersed votes were 3, the blank ballots 6 and the invalid ballots 3.

The majority-M5S pact holds up even at Senate where the indication of the groups is to all vote for Antonio Marano, close to the League. For the opposition Pd, Iv and Azione confirm that they will not participate in the vote, while M5s and Avs converge on the name of Alessandro Di Majo, close to the 5 Star Movement, as anticipated by Affaritaliani.it. For Di Majo this is a confirmation.

This morning, moreover, the Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti proposed to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers the nomination of Simona Agnes and Giampaolo Rossi.

Rai Board of Directors and Vote, Schlein: “We remain consistent with our idea”

“On Rai, the PD’s position is the same as all the oppositions until yesterday. At most ask others why they changed that position. We remain consistent with the idea that it is wrong to renew a board of directors that is against the law because the Media Freedom Act has already come into force”, said the secretary of the PD Elly Schlein commenting on recent statements by Joseph Conte on Rai. “We have been consistent on Rai – said the President of the M5s -. We are with Avs, I don’t understand the decision of the Pd. The board of directors of the public service must be presided over by the opposition forces. The split occurred on the part of the PD together with Renzi, who after the 2015 reform of the RAI created this split“.

Rai Board of Directors, Bonelli: “Campo largo does not exist”

“The wide field does not exist. Because if it existed we would have a different situation – declared the leader of Green Europe Angelo Bonelli -. It’s a job we have to do with a lot of patience, we’ll succeed. We have a lot in common, but we have a different assessment of Rai. We don’t think it’s wise to leave Telemeloni in control of the board of directors”.