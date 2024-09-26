Rai’s Board of Directors begins. Today the components were defined. This is who I am

Let’s start with Federica Frangi, Tg2 journalist, wanted by Fratelli d’Italia, and Roberto Natale, Rai manager, for Avs. The two members of the RAI board of directors elected by the Chamber this morning received 174 votes respectively and the second 45. There were no PD parliamentarians present for the vote as requested by secretary Elly Schlein. Which sparked quite a few wide-field reactions. according to the Aventine line indicated by the secretary Elly Schlein.

So there they are Antonio Marano and Alessandro Di Majo, the two Rai board members elected by the Senate. The first is an expression of the League and was the most voted with 97 votes. Di Majo, already an M5s councilor since 2021, obtained 27 votes. One vote was for Ruggero Aricò, two blank ballots and four null ones. 131 senators participated in the vote. The Democratic Party, Italia Viva and Action did not participate in the vote. The Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti proposed the appointment of Simona Agnes and Giampaolo Rossi (as CEO) within the Rai Board of Directors.

The issue is wide-ranging and the PD’s position is making noise. Here are Schlein’s words. «I don’t get involved in other people’s decisions» and on the issue linked to Rai appointments «we continue to think that governance reform is urgent. The majority wants to postpone it to 2000 mai. We are not there and we are not taking part in the vote.” Guest on ‘Omnibus’ on La7 he then added. «The Democratic Party is consistent with what it has said in recent weeks: we are not interested in sitting there discussing seats. This government is renewing a Board of Directors that it was enough to extend, as the opposition requested, and wants to divide up the seats which is what they have been doing since they arrived at Palazzo Chigi” concludes Schlein. gar/fed