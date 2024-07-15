Rai: House and Senate commit to board election by July

The Speaker of the Chamber, in agreement with the Speaker of the Senate, assured the Conference of Group Leaders of the commitment to proceed with the election, by July, of the respective two members of the Rai board of directors, of competence of each branch of Parliament. This is what was reported at the end of the meeting of the group leader of the Chamber.

Rai: Cdr Rai Parliament, solidarity with colleague of Tg1

“The CdR of Rai Parlamento expresses full solidarity with the colleague of Tg1, member of the Usigrai Executive, excluded from the conduction of the Special dedicated to the attack on Trump despite being scheduled to present the Newsroom on duty”. This is what can be read in a note from the CdR of Rai Parlamento. “There is not only Article 6, invoked in defense of the choices of the Management, but also forms of respect towards colleagues, their professionalism, and their experience – the note continues – we hope that the legitimate exercise of the prerogatives attributed by the Contract to the directors, must never recall, not even remotely, the use of a club that falls on the editors and in particular on those who carry out union activities. On this, Article 15 of the Workers’ Statute leaves no room for doubt”.