Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is visiting Beijing and Shanghai. Her seven-year-old daughter Ginevra is with her. The 47-year-old head of government has been a single mother since separating from her partner Andrea Giambruno in October 2023. Ginevra was already there on the state visit to Washington a year ago. Meloni occasionally posts photos of herself and her daughter on social media, with Ginevra’s face unrecognizable or pixelated, accompanied by motherly expressions of love.