Rai: Board of Directors Appointments Stalled. La Russa Proposes Vote, Lega Holds Back, PD Proposes September

The vote for the Rai board of directors in the Senate remains distant. The president of the Ignatius LaRussa during the group leaders’ meeting he proposed to set a date for the vote on the Rai top management, as he had anticipated before starting. But on his proposal he had to register the coldness of the League, which expressed doubts about the timing, not guaranteeing that it could adhere to the majority’s request.

Hesitations, which could at this point lead to a postponement of the procedurewhich has in the election of the members of the board of directors only a first step to arrive at the new command structure of Viale Mazzini. Faced with the uncertainty of the interlocutors, La Russa reserved the right to hold a new meeting on Monday, after the Chamber convened after the afternoon session at 4 pm, dealing with the last decrees before the summer break.

“On Monday there will be a new group leader who will have to evaluate whether there is a majority around a date” to elect the Rai board of directors, he said The Russian, leaving the conference. “As you know – he recalled – the Senate rules do not provide for the President to make the calendar, as instead happens in the Chamber in the case of a difference between the majority and the opposition. Here the majority of the Presidents of the groups decides, we will see on Monday”.

Fi’s position was explained by Maurizio Gasparripresident of the blue group. “The Democratic Party group expressed itself against the scheduling” within the summer break and “the League group said to reflect, not to be ready to give consent, I reminded that the procedure is complex, it involves various steps”, he said taking stock of the situation. Words that seemed like an invitation to take note of the stalemate, avoiding forcing the hand.

After the possible vote, “the Board of Directors of Rai meets to proceed with a second fulfillment, which cannot be done in five minutes: it must elect the CEO and must indicate the President who must then be submitted to the vote of the Parliamentary Supervisory Commission, which must give its possible approval with a two-thirds majority”, explained Gasparri.So, today is July 31st, on Monday we will have five…“, he concluded with reference to the next group leaders who will try to address the issue of the parliamentary vote again.

Rai Appointments, in exchange the League’s OK to Melonian Rossi as CEO. Rumor

In short, the government majoritywith the end of parliamentary activity upon us and summer approaching, must find an agreement on the Rai appointments in a short time. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Giorgia Melonsreturning from the trip to Chinahas already declared that he will take up the dossier again “in the coming weeks”. But according to what he writes Handleconsulting sources from the majority a centre-right summit should be held as early as Friday, Monday at the latest to take stock of various open dossiers, first and foremost that of Rai.

According to what you read on Handle“together with the other two leaders of the majority, Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini, the Prime Minister will try to close the circle on namesstarting from the president who must have the approval of two-thirds of the Supervisory Commission with the necessary help, therefore, of a part of the opposition. The steps, after the election of the four councilors of parliamentary competence by the Chambers, provide for the nomination of the other two members by the Mef, the convocation of the shareholders’ meeting and of the board of directors for ratification and then of the bicameral meeting for the expression of approval”.

Salvini said he agreed with the prime minister, that is, that it will be necessary to proceed with the appointments after the resignation of president Marinella Soldi, which the board of directors took note of today with the transfer of functions to the senior advisor, CEO Roberto Sergio. According to what he writes Handle, the leaguefaced with the fact that Fratelli d’Italia will indicate Giampaolo Rossi as CEO and Forza Italia will indicate Simona Agnes as president, is pushing for a general manager of his own trust, who could be the current director of production Marco Cunsolo, who would have an advantage over the director of Rai Pubblicità Maurizio Fattaccio.

At the summit, Ansa underlines, the opportunity to proceed with the governance reform, after the approval of the European Media Freedom Act that requires interventions to guarantee independence and transparency and awaiting the TAR’s ruling on October 23 on the appeal presented by some candidates for the board of directors who contest the current structure. “On governance, I am absolutely secular – Meloni stressed -: it is not a reform that I made, I have not even particularly defended it, so if those who wrote it today say that it is terrible, we can talk about it”. An opening also came from Salvini. “The Rai dossier is not the first one I have on the table – he said -. However, I am also secular, like Meloni”.

“We need to kick out the RAI parties – replied the M5s leader, Giuseppe Conte, from the opposition -. We will fight for this and we will see who will be there in the light of the facts”. In the meantime, yet another controversy is developing around Rai. It was sparked by a post by Riccardo Cassini, the new author of ‘Affari tuoi’, with a photo of the prime minister and her daughter Ginevra arriving in Beijing and the comment: ‘The fascists’ mother is still in China’. For the majority, this is proof that there is no occupation. “How sad, he takes it out on a mother and a child”, said the group leader of Fi in the Senate, Maurizio Gasparri. “Terrible style driven by pedestrian ideological prejudice. Perhaps an authorial rejuvenation would be more useful than ever, indeed indispensable”, added Fabio Rampelli from Fratelli d’Italia. In any case, Cassini, as an external, is not required to respect the code of conduct on the use of social media, unlike the employees of public television.