Mario Draghi had asked to find an agreement, but the undertaking seems impossible for the majority forces. There is still no common line on the RAI appointments, so much so that the premier would be ready to do without the indications of party practice, to decide who will be the next CEO of public television.

Draghi ready to appoint Alessandra Perrazzelli

And in pole position, according to La Stampa, there would be Alessandra Perrazzelli, current deputy general manager of Bankitalia. So much so that Draghi would have already communicated his name to the party secretariats. Parties that are unable to find an agreement.

M5s and Fdi want Del Brocco, pieces of the Democratic Party want Andreatta

“Around the name of Paolo Del Brocco, the man at the helm of Rai Cinema, the appreciation of the 5-star Movement, Giorgia Meloni and a piece of the Democratic Party has begun to coagulate in recent days”, writes La Stampa, which then adds as ” not all dem are convinced, however, because Del Brocco would be affected by a violent clash that he had in the past with the president of Cinema America, Valerio Carocci, very close to Nicola Zingaretti, for a matter linked to the Cinema Foundation. For this reason the secretary Dem Enrico Letta he would have decided to turn and sponsor the name of Eleonora Andreatta, known as «Tinny», once at the helm of Rai Fiction which has now passed to Netflix “.

Cioli also in the running, Monica Maggioni as president?

The game is also complicated by Vittorio Colao’s endorsement against Laura Cioli, a former colleague at the time of Vodafone, also appreciated by the Ministry of Economy. While instead Pier Luigi Gubitosi, according to La Stampa, would be looking for banks to propose Monica Maggioni as president.

However, Draghi does not seem to want to postpone the choice until after the summer. This means that he could also choose for himself without waiting for the parties of his government.